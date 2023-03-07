Logo
Business

Japan launches first new medium-lift rocket in three decades
Business

Japan launches first new medium-lift rocket in three decades

07 Mar 2023 09:47AM
TOKYO : Japan on Tuesday launched its first new medium-lift rocket in three decades, strengthening its independent access to space and bolstering its competitive chances in a global launch market roiled by Elon Musk's SpaceX.

The 57-metre (187 ft) tall H3 rocket lifted off from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's (JAXA) Tanegashima space port, following an aborted launch last month. It was carrying the ALOS-3, a disaster management land observation satellite that is also equipped with an experimental infrared sensor designed to detect North Korean ballistic missile launches.

Source: Reuters

