Business

Japan LDP, Komeito agree to offer vouchers, cash to youth - Jiji
Japan LDP, Komeito agree to offer vouchers, cash to youth - Jiji

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister and ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leader Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at the party headquarters after his party won majority seats (in coalition with the Komeito party) at Japan’s lower house in the general elections, in Tokyo, Japan, November 1, 2021. Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool via REUTERS

09 Nov 2021 12:19PM (Updated: 09 Nov 2021 12:17PM)
TOKYO : Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and coalition partner Komeito agreed to offer 50,000 yen (US$441) worth of vouchers to children aged 18 or younger as part of the government's stimulus package, Jiji news agency reported on Tuesday.

In a meeting of executives, the two parties also agreed on another 50,000 yen cash payout to children aged 18 or younger, though they remained apart on whether to set an annual income limit for those who are eligible, Jiji said.

(US$1 = 113.3500 yen)

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Source: Reuters

