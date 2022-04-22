Logo
Japan to lift ceiling for gasoline subsidy to 35 yen/litre -NHK
Business

FILE PHOTO: A street is packed with vehicles in Tokyo January 24, 2007. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao(JAPAN)

22 Apr 2022 06:12AM (Updated: 22 Apr 2022 06:12AM)
TOKYO : The Japanese government is making preparations to lift the ceiling for gasoline subsidies provided to oil distributors to 35 yen ($0.2727) a litre from 25 yen, public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday.

The temporary subsidy programme was adopted in January to mitigate high fuel prices after tight global supplies boosted crude prices, with further pressure added by the Ukraine conflict that began on Feb. 24.

The subsidies are due to end this month and the government has been discussing the possibility of extending them as well as raising the ceiling as high energy prices hit homes and companies.

($1 = 128.3600 yen)

Source: Reuters

