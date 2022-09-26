Logo
Japan likely spent $25 billion for Sept 22 FX intervention - estimates
FILE PHOTO: Banknotes of Japanese yen are seen in this illustration picture taken September 23, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo

26 Sep 2022 05:22PM (Updated: 26 Sep 2022 05:22PM)
TOKYO : Japan is estimated to have spent about 3.6 trillion yen ($25 billion) in its first dollar-selling, yen-buying intervention in 24 years last Thursday to stem the yen's recent sharp weakening, according to estimates by Tokyo money market brokerage firms.

The estimate could offer clues on the exact size of Japan's currency intervention on Sept. 22. The final figure will be available on Friday, when the Ministry of Finance announces the total amount it spent for intervention in September.

($1 = 143.8000 yen)

Source: Reuters

