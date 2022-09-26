Japan likely spent $25 billion for Sept 22 FX intervention - estimates

TOKYO : Japan is estimated to have spent about 3.6 trillion yen ($25 billion) in its first dollar-selling, yen-buying intervention in 24 years last Thursday to stem the yen's recent sharp weakening, according to estimates by Tokyo money market brokerage firms.

The estimate could offer clues on the exact size of Japan's currency intervention on Sept. 22. The final figure will be available on Friday, when the Ministry of Finance announces the total amount it spent for intervention in September.

($1 = 143.8000 yen)