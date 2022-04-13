Logo
Japan lowers gasoline subsidy to 20.3 yen/litre
Business

FILE PHOTO: A street is packed with vehicles in Tokyo January 24, 2007. Japan's retail regular gasoline price has fallen to its lowest level in nine months, statistics showed on Wednesday. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao(JAPAN)

13 Apr 2022 05:29PM (Updated: 13 Apr 2022 05:29PM)
TOKYO : Japan cut its gasoline subsidy for oil distributors to 20.3 yen ($0.16) a litre for the seven days from April 14, down from 20.7 yen a week earlier, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.

Japan implemented a temporary subsidy programme in January to mitigate high fuel prices after tight global supplies increased crude prices. Russia's invasion of Ukraine that began on Feb. 24 added to the price pressure.

The programme was extended until the end of April from an earlier plan for it to end a month earlier, and the ceiling on the subsidy was raised to 25 yen a litre in March from 5 yen.

The government sets the subsidy amount every week if the retail price of gasoline exceeds a threshold of 170 yen.

Monday's retail price was 174.0 yen, the ministry said, marking the first weekly drop in two weeks.

($1 = 126.0500 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Source: Reuters

