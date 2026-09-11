Japan to maintain close communication with US on currency markets, Katayama says

TOKYO, Sept 11 : Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said on Friday that the government will continue to closely communicate with the United States to ensure orderly foreign exchange markets.

"Our policy stance has not changed at all since Japan and the United States conducted the coordinated intervention and issued a joint statement," Katayama told a regular press conference.

"We will continue to maintain close communication with the U.S. Treasury and work to ensure orderly foreign exchange markets," she added.

Asked about U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's recent warning to those betting against the yen, Katayama said his comments are "a pretty direct expression of his market views, which is very much what you'd expect from someone with a hedge fund background."