Japan manufacturers' mood up for second month in April - Reuters Tankan poll

TOKYO : Japanese manufacturers' business sentiment improved for a second month while the service-sector's mood rebounded strongly to a three-month high, the Reuters Tankan poll showed.

The Reuters Tankan index readings are derived by subtracting the percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say they are good. A negative reading means that pessimists outnumber optimists.

Following is a table of indexes for key sectors and a comparison with the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey:

2022 2021

JUL (f'cast) APR MAR FEB JAN DEC NOV

===============================================================

MANUFACTURERS (+11) +11 +8 +6 +17 +22 +13

--------------------------------

(Materials) (-2) +3 -6 +6 +13 +25 +19

- Textiles/paper (-20) -20 -40 -20 -9 0 0

- Chemicals (+6) +6 +19 +26 +47 +56 +33

- Oil refinery/ceramics (+13) +13 -12 +25 0 +11 +22

- Steel/nonferrous metals (-9) +9 -9 -18 -9 +9 +8

(Manufactured products) (+19) +15 +16 +6 +20 +21 +10

- Food (+8) +8 +9 -9 +27 +9 0

- Metal products/machinery (+41) +41 +24 +20 +38 +26 +20

- Electric machinery (+6) 0 +16 +14 +14 +27 +23

- Autos/transport equipment(-18) -36 -14 -29 -17 0 -29

- Precision machinery/others(+29) +29 +38 +16 +20 +25 +19

===============================================================

NON-MANUFACTURERS (+12) +8 -1 +3 +8 +6 +1

--------------------------------

- Real estate/construction (-28) -14 -10 -9 -9 -5 -9

- Retail/wholesale (+14) +11 -3 +13 +14 +13 +5

- Wholesalers (+21) +27 +12 +12 +33 +33 +23

- Retailers (+6) -6 -16 +13 0 -5 -11

- Information/communications(+57) +50 +59 +54 +46 +54 +54

- Transport/utility (+14) +10 +10 +5 +9 +5 +5

- Other services (+15) -3 -26 -23 -8 -16 -23

===============================================================

*** COMPARISON WITH BANK OF JAPAN TANKAN ***

===============================================================

MANUFACTURERS NON-MANUFACTURERS

RTRS BOJ RTRS BOJ

--------------------------------

JUL 2022 (forecast) (+11) - (+12) -

JUN - (+9) - (+7)

MAY - - - -

APR +11 - +8 -

MAR +8 +14 -1 +9

FEB +6 - +3 -

JAN +17 - +8 -

DEC 2021 +22 +17* +6 +10*

NOV +13 - +1 -

OCT +16 - -1 -

SEP +18 +18 -2 +2

AUG +33 - +5 -

JUL +25 - -3 -

JUN +22 +14 0 +1

MAY +21 - +2 -

APR +13 - -3 -

MAR +6 +5 -5 -1

FEB +3 - -7 -

JAN -1 - -11 -

DEC 2020 -9 -10 -4 -5

NOV -13 - -13 -

OCT -26 - -16 -

SEP -29 -27 -18 -12

AUG -33 - -23 -

JUL -44 - -26 -

JUN -46 -34 -32 -17

MAY -44 - -36 -

APR -30 - -23 -

MAR -20 -8 -10 +8

FEB -5 - +15 -

JAN -6 - +14 -

DEC 2019 -6 0 +14 +20

NOV -9 - +12 -

OCT -5 - +25 -

SEP -7 +5 +19 +21

AUG -4 - +13 -

JUL +3 - +25 -

JUN +6 +7 +22 +23

MAY +12 - +27 -

APR +8 - +24 -

MAR +10 +12 +22 +21

FEB +13 - +22 -

JAN +18 - +31 -

--------------------------------

*The BOJ retrospectively revised Dec 2021 indexes

