Japan March bank loans rise 0.5per cent vs year ago
FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask walks past the headquarters of Bank of Japan amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

12 Apr 2022 08:37AM (Updated: 12 Apr 2022 08:37AM)
TOKYO, April 12 : Japanese bank lending rose 0.5per cent

in March from a year earlier, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday.

Outstanding loans held by the country's four main categories of banks,

including "shinkin" or credit unions, stood at 582.668 trillion yen

($4.65 trillion).

Following is a table of year-on-year percentage changes in Japanese

bank lending and outstanding commercial paper held by banks:

MAR FEB JAN

Banks including shinkin: +0.5 +0.3* +0.5

Banks excluding shinkin: +0.5 +0.3 +0.5

(*) Denotes revised figures

To view the full tables, go to

http://www.boj.or.jp/en/statistics/dl/depo/kashi/kasi2203.pdf

($1=125.35 Yen)

(Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom)

Source: Reuters

