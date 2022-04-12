Japan March bank loans rise 0.5per cent vs year ago

TOKYO, April 12 : Japanese bank lending rose 0.5per cent
in March from a year earlier, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday.
Outstanding loans held by the country's four main categories of banks,
including "shinkin" or credit unions, stood at 582.668 trillion yen
($4.65 trillion).
Following is a table of year-on-year percentage changes in Japanese
bank lending and outstanding commercial paper held by banks:
MAR FEB JAN
Banks including shinkin: +0.5 +0.3* +0.5
Banks excluding shinkin: +0.5 +0.3 +0.5
(*) Denotes revised figures
To view the full tables, go to
http://www.boj.or.jp/en/statistics/dl/depo/kashi/kasi2203.pdf
($1=125.35 Yen)
(Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom)
Keywords: JAPAN ECONOMY/LOANS