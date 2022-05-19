Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan March core machinery orders rise 7.1% month/month
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan March core machinery orders rise 7.1% month/month

Japan March core machinery orders rise 7.1% month/month

FILE PHOTO: A factory area is seen in front of Mount Fuji in Yokohama, Japan, January 16, 2017. Picture taken on January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

19 May 2022 07:56AM (Updated: 19 May 2022 07:56AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's core machinery orders rose 7.1 per cent in March from the previous month, government data showed on Thursday, versus a 3.7 per cent increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as a leading indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, grew 7.6 per cent in March, the Cabinet Office data found.

For the full table, go to the website of the Cabinet Office: https://www.esri.cao.go.jp/en/stat/juchu/juchu-e.html

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us