Japan March core machinery orders rise 7.1% month/month

TOKYO : Japan's core machinery orders rose 7.1 per cent in March from the previous month, government data showed on Thursday, versus a 3.7 per cent increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as a leading indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, grew 7.6 per cent in March, the Cabinet Office data found.

For the full table, go to the website of the Cabinet Office: https://www.esri.cao.go.jp/en/stat/juchu/juchu-e.html