Japan March crude import volume up 5.4 pct

TOKYO, April 20 : Japan's customs-cleared crude oil

imports rose 5.4 per cent in March from the same month a year

earlier, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

Japan, the world's fourth-biggest crude buyer, imported 2.62

million barrels per day (12.934 million kilolitres) of crude oil

last month, the preliminary data showed.

Japan's imports of liquefied natural gas totalled 6.505

million tonnes last month, down 8.7 per cent from a year earlier.

Imports of thermal coal for power generation increased by 25.6 per cent

in March to 10.691 million tonnes, the data showed.

Following is a preliminary breakdown of energy imports for last month, with volumes of crude, oil products and gasoline/naphtha

in million kilolitres; LNG, LPG and coal in million tonnes; values in million yen.

March figures

Fuel Volume Yr/Yr (per cent) Value Yr/Yr (per cent)

Mineral Fuels n/a n/a 2,173,385 80.5

Crude Oil 12.934 5.4 865,104 69.7

Oil Products n/a n/a 170,695 3.3

(Mogas/Naphtha) 1.734 -43.2 119,693 -5.6

LNG 6.505 -8.7 566,742 89.2

LPG 1.137 16.4 112,947 75.4

Coal 16.711 15.0 450,513 192.6

(Thermal Coal) 10.691 25.6 253,598 196.8

April-March figures

Fuel Volume Yr/Yr (per cent) Value Yr/Yr (per cent)

Mineral Fuels n/a n/a 19,800,182 87.0

Crude Oil 147.056 4.6 8,015,527 97.6

Oil Products n/a n/a 2,318,146 89.7

(Mogas/Naphtha) 32.279 1.6 1,773,167 86.8

LNG 71.459 -6.4 5,002,795 58.8

LPG 10.075 -0.3 827,863 73.4

Coal 183.807 6.2 3,505,307 113.4

(Thermal Coal) 114.462 8.8 2,043,994 130.0

