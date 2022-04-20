Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan March crude import volume up 5.4 pct
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan March crude import volume up 5.4 pct

20 Apr 2022 07:54AM (Updated: 20 Apr 2022 07:54AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO, April 20 : Japan's customs-cleared crude oil

imports rose 5.4 per cent in March from the same month a year

earlier, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

Japan, the world's fourth-biggest crude buyer, imported 2.62

million barrels per day (12.934 million kilolitres) of crude oil

last month, the preliminary data showed.

Japan's imports of liquefied natural gas totalled 6.505

million tonnes last month, down 8.7 per cent from a year earlier.

Imports of thermal coal for power generation increased by 25.6 per cent

in March to 10.691 million tonnes, the data showed.

Following is a preliminary breakdown of energy imports for last month, with volumes of crude, oil products and gasoline/naphtha

in million kilolitres; LNG, LPG and coal in million tonnes; values in million yen.

March figures

Fuel Volume Yr/Yr (per cent) Value Yr/Yr (per cent)

Mineral Fuels n/a n/a 2,173,385 80.5

Crude Oil 12.934 5.4 865,104 69.7

Oil Products n/a n/a 170,695 3.3

(Mogas/Naphtha) 1.734 -43.2 119,693 -5.6

LNG 6.505 -8.7 566,742 89.2

LPG 1.137 16.4 112,947 75.4

Coal 16.711 15.0 450,513 192.6

(Thermal Coal) 10.691 25.6 253,598 196.8

April-March figures

Fuel Volume Yr/Yr (per cent) Value Yr/Yr (per cent)

Mineral Fuels n/a n/a 19,800,182 87.0

Crude Oil 147.056 4.6 8,015,527 97.6

Oil Products n/a n/a 2,318,146 89.7

(Mogas/Naphtha) 32.279 1.6 1,773,167 86.8

LNG 71.459 -6.4 5,002,795 58.8

LPG 10.075 -0.3 827,863 73.4

Coal 183.807 6.2 3,505,307 113.4

(Thermal Coal) 114.462 8.8 2,043,994 130.0

((aaron.sheldrick [at] thomsonreuters.com) (81-3-6441-1320) (Reuters Messaging: aaron.sheldrick.thomsonreuters.com [at] reuters.net))

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us