Japan March exports rise 14.7% year/year -MOF

TOKYO : Japan's exports rose 14.7 per cent in March from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance (MOF) data showed on Wednesday.

That was weaker than the 17.5 per cent increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll, and followed growth of 19.1 per cent in February.

March imports gained 31.2 per cent year-on-year, versus the median estimate for a 28.9 per cent increase.

The trade balance came to a deficit of 412.4 billion yen ($3.19 billion), versus a median estimate for a 100.8 billion yen deficit.

($1 = 129.2400 yen)