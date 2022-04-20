Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan March exports rise 14.7% year/year -MOF
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan March exports rise 14.7% year/year -MOF

Japan March exports rise 14.7% year/year -MOF

FILE PHOTO: Security guards put on rain jackets as they stand in front of the Finance Ministry in Tokyo August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

20 Apr 2022 07:57AM (Updated: 20 Apr 2022 07:57AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's exports rose 14.7 per cent in March from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance (MOF) data showed on Wednesday.

That was weaker than the 17.5 per cent increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll, and followed growth of 19.1 per cent in February.

March imports gained 31.2 per cent year-on-year, versus the median estimate for a 28.9 per cent increase.

The trade balance came to a deficit of 412.4 billion yen ($3.19 billion), versus a median estimate for a 100.8 billion yen deficit.

To view full tables, go to the MOF website at: http://www.customs.go.jp/toukei/info/index_e.htm

($1 = 129.2400 yen)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us