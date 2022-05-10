Logo
Japan March household spending posts first fall in 3 months
Japan March household spending posts first fall in 3 months

FILE PHOTO: A shopper wearing a protective face mask is seen at a site selling women's clothes inside a shopping mall, amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Tokyo, Japan, Jul 26, 2020. (Reuters/Issei Kato)

10 May 2022 07:51AM (Updated: 10 May 2022 08:02AM)
TOKYO: Japan's household spending fell in March for the first time in three months, though the drop was smaller than expected, as consumers remained wary of rising living costs despite some easing of COVID-19 curbs.

Household spending declined 2.3 per cent in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday (May 9), slower than Reuters' median market estimate for a 2.8 per cent drop and following 1.1 per cent growth in the previous month.

On a seasonally-adjusted, month-on-month basis, spending rose 4.1 per cent in March, stronger than the forecast 2.6 per cent growth.

Japan's consumer inflation is at a multi-year-high, fanned by the war in Ukraine and the yen's rapid decline to 20-year-lows.

In March, Japanese real wages fell for the first time in three months as inflation outstripped steady nominal wage growth.

Economists expect the world's third-largest economy to have contracted an annualised 0.7 per cent in the January-March quarter, followed by a 5.1 per cent rebound in April-June, according to the latest Reuters poll.

Source: Reuters/lk

