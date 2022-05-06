Japan March household spending likely down for first time in 3 months:Reuters Poll

TOKYO : Japan's household spending likely fell in March from its level a year earlier, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, the first such drop in three months as cautious consumers tightened purse strings amid rising prices and lingering COVID-19 concerns.

Household spending likely dropped 2.8 per cent in March from the same month a year ago, according to the poll of 16 economists. That would follow a 1.1 per cent rise in February and mark the first decline since December.

"While retail sales data indicated a pick-up in March, the recovery in service spending was slow likely because COVID-19 infections stayed higher," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.

The government lifted all coronavirus curbs on face-to-face services by March 21, but nationwide daily infections have remained between 30,000 and 50,000 throughout late March and April.

"Meanwhile, rising prices of energy and processed food items one after another, due to the commodity rally after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, likely cooled consumer sentiments," Minami said. Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

Some analysts said the expected decline in year-on-year figures was partly due to strong numbers for March 2021, when household spending rose 6.5 per cent from a year earlier.

On a month-on-month basis, spending is forecast to have grown 2.6 per cent in March, following a 2.8 per cent fall in the previous month, the poll showed.

But the recovery beyond April could be modest due to the mounting inflationary pressure on households, according to analysts.

The poll also found Japan's current account balance likely extended a surplus in March for a second month, slightly expanding to 1.7523 trillion yen, as a weakened yen swelled up the yen-denominated primary income surplus.

The government will release the household spending data on May 10 at 8:30 a.m. (May 9, 2330 GMT) and the current account data on May 12 at 8:50 a.m. (May 11, 2350 GMT).