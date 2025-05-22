Japan March machinery orders rise 13.0% month-on-month

TOKYO :Japan's core machinery orders rose 13.0 per cent in March from the previous month, government data showed on Thursday.

That compared with a 1.6 per cent decrease estimated by economists in a Reuters poll.

On a year-on-year basis, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as a leading indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, grew 8.4 per cent, versus a forecast for a 2.2 per cent contraction, the data showed.

