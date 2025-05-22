Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan March machinery orders rise 13.0% month-on-month
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Japan March machinery orders rise 13.0% month-on-month

Japan March machinery orders rise 13.0% month-on-month

A worker checks machinery at a factory in Higashiosaka, Japan June 23, 2022. REUTERS/Sakura Murakami/File Photo

22 May 2025 08:03AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO :Japan's core machinery orders rose 13.0 per cent in March from the previous month, government data showed on Thursday.

That compared with a 1.6 per cent decrease estimated by economists in a Reuters poll.

On a year-on-year basis, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as a leading indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, grew 8.4 per cent, versus a forecast for a 2.2 per cent contraction, the data showed.

For the full table, go to the website of the Cabinet Office:

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement