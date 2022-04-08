Japan March service sector sentiment improves - govt

TOKYO : Japan's service sector sentiment index rose for the first time in three months in March, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Friday, as COVID-19 curbs on face-to-face services were lifted late in the month.

The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff, called "economy watchers" for their proximity to consumer and retail trends, showed their confidence about current economic conditions increased 10.1 points to 47.8.

