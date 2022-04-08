Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan March service sector sentiment improves - govt
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan March service sector sentiment improves - govt

Japan March service sector sentiment improves - govt

FILE PHOTO: Two people wear masks whilst sat at an outdoor table of a restaurant, on the first day of Japan's closed borders to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, in Tokyo, Japan November 30, 2021. REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou

08 Apr 2022 02:08PM (Updated: 08 Apr 2022 02:08PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's service sector sentiment index rose for the first time in three months in March, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Friday, as COVID-19 curbs on face-to-face services were lifted late in the month.

The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff, called "economy watchers" for their proximity to consumer and retail trends, showed their confidence about current economic conditions increased 10.1 points to 47.8.

(Reporting by Kentaro Sugiyama; Writing by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us