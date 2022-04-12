Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan March wholesale prices rise 9.5% year-on-year
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan March wholesale prices rise 9.5% year-on-year

Japan March wholesale prices rise 9.5% year-on-year

A shopper looks at alcohol products at an aisle in a luxury food store in Tokyo, Sep 25, 2014. (File photo: Reuters/Yuya Shino)

12 Apr 2022 08:35AM (Updated: 12 Apr 2022 09:01AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO: Japanese wholesale prices rose 9.5 per cent in the year to March, Bank of Japan data showed on Tuesday (Apr 12).

The rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, compares with the median market forecast for a 9.3 per cent annual increase and follows a 9.7 per cent annual increase in February.

Overall final goods prices - the prices of finished products charged to businesses - rose 4.0 per cent from a year earlier.

Domestic final goods prices, which loosely track the consumer price index, rose 2.1 per cent from a year earlier.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Japan

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us