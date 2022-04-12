Japan March wholesale prices rise 9.5% year-on-year

TOKYO: Japanese wholesale prices rose 9.5 per cent in the year to March, Bank of Japan data showed on Tuesday (Apr 12).

The rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, compares with the median market forecast for a 9.3 per cent annual increase and follows a 9.7 per cent annual increase in February.

Overall final goods prices - the prices of finished products charged to businesses - rose 4.0 per cent from a year earlier.

Domestic final goods prices, which loosely track the consumer price index, rose 2.1 per cent from a year earlier.