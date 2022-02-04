Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan may consider ways to contribute to international LNG market
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan may consider ways to contribute to international LNG market

Japan may consider ways to contribute to international LNG market

File photo: A LNG tanker is seen behind a port in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, on Sep 4, 2015. (Photo: Reuters/Yuya Shino)

04 Feb 2022 10:34AM (Updated: 04 Feb 2022 11:01AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO: Japan's government will consider ways to contribute to the international community since it is a key importer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), in the event of a conflict between Russia and the West over Ukraine, Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda said on Friday (Feb 4).

He declined to confirm local reports that the United States government has asked Japan if it could revert some of LNG imports to Europe in the event of a crisis in Eastern Europe, saying: "We can't comment on our diplomatic exchange."

Source: Reuters/aj

Related Topics

Japan LNG

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us