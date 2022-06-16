Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan May exports jump 15.8% year/year -MOF
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan May exports jump 15.8% year/year -MOF

Japan May exports jump 15.8% year/year -MOF

FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers are seen at a port in Tokyo, Japan, March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

16 Jun 2022 07:57AM (Updated: 16 Jun 2022 07:57AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's exports rose 15.8 per cent in May from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance (MOF) data showed on Thursday.

That compared to a 16.4 per cent increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

March imports surged 48.9 per cent year-on-year, versus the median estimate for a 43.6 per cent increase.

The trade balance came to a deficit of 2.385 trillion yen ($17.78 billion), versus a median estimate of 2.023 trillion yen.

To view full tables, go to the MOF website at: http://www.customs.go.jp/toukei/info/index_e.htm

($1 = 134.1400 yen)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us