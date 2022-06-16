Japan May exports jump 15.8% year/year -MOF

TOKYO : Japan's exports rose 15.8 per cent in May from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance (MOF) data showed on Thursday.

That compared to a 16.4 per cent increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

March imports surged 48.9 per cent year-on-year, versus the median estimate for a 43.6 per cent increase.

The trade balance came to a deficit of 2.385 trillion yen ($17.78 billion), versus a median estimate of 2.023 trillion yen.

To view full tables, go to the MOF website at: http://www.customs.go.jp/toukei/info/index_e.htm

($1 = 134.1400 yen)