Japan May household spending rises faster than expected

TOKYO :Japanese household spending in May rose 4.7 per cent from a year earlier, internal affairs ministry data showed on Friday, better than the median market forecast for a 1.2 per cent rise.

On a seasonally adjusted, month-on-month basis, spending increased 4.6 per cent, versus an estimated 0.4 per cent uptick.

Consumption and wage trends are among key factors the Bank of Japan is watching to gauge economic strength and decide how soon to raise interest rates.

Hefty pay hikes have been seen as essential to counter inflation-induced sharp increases in the cost of living.

Japanese companies agreed to raise wages by 5.25 per cent this year, marking the biggest pay hike in 34 years, the country's largest labour union group Rengo said on Thursday.

However, Japanese policymakers and analysts are concerned global trade tensions triggered by U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policies may dent the pay-hike momentum and complicate BOJ's efforts to normalise monetary policy.