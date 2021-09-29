Logo
Japan may kick off process to sell US$8.5 billion shares in Japan Post- Bloomberg
Japan may kick off process to sell US$8.5 billion shares in Japan Post- Bloomberg

Japan may kick off process to sell US$8.5 billion shares in Japan Post- Bloomberg

FILE PHOTO: A man holding an umbrella walks past a logo of Japan Post Group at its headquarters in Tokyo February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino (JAPAN - Tags: BUSINESS LOGO)

29 Sep 2021 12:29PM (Updated: 29 Sep 2021 12:25PM)
Japanese government officials are set to meet bankers on Wednesday to start work on a third round of share sales in Japan Post Holdings Co, involving a stake of about 950 billion (US$8.5 billion) yen, Bloomberg News said.

Citing people with knowledge of the matter, Bloomberg News said the government aimed to complete the sale by the end of the year.

The offering aims to prune the government's stake to one-third, the minimum required by law, from about 68per cent now, it added in Tuesday's report, with Japan Post considering buying back some of its shares from the government.

Japan Post Holdings did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Late in August, the firm said it had completed the partial sale of its money-losing Australian logistics arm.

(Reporting by Baranjot Kaur and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Source: Reuters

