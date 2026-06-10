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Japan May wholesale prices rise 6.3 pct yr/yr
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Japan May wholesale prices rise 6.3 pct yr/yr

Japan May wholesale prices rise 6.3 pct yr/yr

A member of the fish market staff checks the boxes of katsuo (shipjack tuna) before a wholesale auction at Kure Port, in Nakatosa Town, Kochi Prefecture, Japan, May 14, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

10 Jun 2026 07:52AM
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TOKYO, June 10 : Japanese wholesale prices rose

6.3 per cent in the year to May, Bank of Japan

data showed on Wednesday.

The rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each

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other for their goods and services, compares with the median market forecast for a 5.5 per cent annual

increase and

follows a 5.3 per cent annual increase in April.

Details were as follows (preliminary, with percentage change; economists' median forecast in parentheses;

previous figures may be revised):

MAY APRIL MARCH MAY INDEX

Year-on-year +6.3 (+5.5) +5.3 +2.8 +134.5

Mth-on-mth +0.9 (+0.5) +2.8 +0.9

To view the full tables, go to

http://www.boj.or.jp/en/statistics/pi/cgpi_release/index.htm/

Source: Reuters
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