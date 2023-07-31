Logo
Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial posts slightly lower Q1 net profit
FILE PHOTO: Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation's signboard is pictured at its branch in Tokyo, Japan, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

31 Jul 2023 02:39PM
TOKYO : Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc, Japan's second-largest bank, reported on Monday an 1.8 per cent drop in first-quarter net profit.

Sumitomo Mitsui posted a profit of 248 billion yen ($1.75 billion) in the April-June period versus 252.4 billion yen a year earlier. That compared with an average profit estimate of 225.74 billion yen from two analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

The banking group maintained its full-year net profit forecast at 820 billion yen, compared to the average of 863.43 billion yen forecast by 14 analysts.

($1 = 141.7000 yen)

Source: Reuters

