Japan MOF preparing to raise long-term rate estimate in FY2026 budget request, Yomiuri reports
FILE PHOTO: Japan's Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato speaks during an interview with Reuters at the Finance Ministry in Tokyo, Japan April 17, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

22 Aug 2025 07:21AM
TOKYO :Japan's Ministry of Finance is preparing to raise its assumed interest rate for long-term government bonds at 2.6 per cent for fiscal 2026/27 budget requests, the highest level in 17 years, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Friday.

The country's assumed bond interest rate was 2.1 per cent during the fiscal 2025 budget request phase before being adjusted to 2.0 per cent in the final budget. The increase for the next budget would lead to higher debt servicing costs, the report also said without citing sources.

Source: Reuters
