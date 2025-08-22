Japan MOF preparing to raise long-term rate estimate in FY2026 budget request, Yomiuri reports

TOKYO :Japan's Ministry of Finance is preparing to raise its assumed interest rate for long-term government bonds at 2.6 per cent for fiscal 2026/27 budget requests, the highest level in 17 years, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Friday.

The country's assumed bond interest rate was 2.1 per cent during the fiscal 2025 budget request phase before being adjusted to 2.0 per cent in the final budget. The increase for the next budget would lead to higher debt servicing costs, the report also said without citing sources.