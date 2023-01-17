Logo
Business

Japan MOF sees debt-servicing costs for FY2026/27 to increase by 4.5 trln yen-Nikkei
Japan MOF sees debt-servicing costs for FY2026/27 to increase by 4.5 trln yen-Nikkei

FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians walk past the Finance Ministry building in Tokyo March 13, 2009. REUTERS/Toru Hanai (JAPAN BUSINESS)

17 Jan 2023 08:21PM (Updated: 17 Jan 2023 08:21PM)
TOKYO : Japan's finance ministry estimates the nation's debt servicing costs will increase by 4.5 trillion yen to 29.8 trillion yen in fiscal 2026 compared with next fiscal year starting in April, the Nikkei business daily's website reported on Tuesday.

The ministry also raised its assumed long-term interest rate to 1.6 per cent in fiscal 2026 from 1.1 per cent for next fiscal year, the Nikkei said.

The ministry makes those estimates as sources of discussion for its annual budget for the next fiscal year.

Source: Reuters

