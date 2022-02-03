Japan mulling US request to divert some LNG imports to Europe -Jiji

TOKYO : Japan is considering a request from U.S. President Joe Biden to allow a portion of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports to be diverted to Europe, the Jiji newswire reported on Thursday.

The United States last month said it has been in talks with major energy-producing countries and companies around the world over a potential diversion of supplies as concerns mount about tensions over Ukraine.

The European Union imports about a third of its gas from Russia, which could be cut off if war broke out.

Russia has amassed an estimated 100,000 troops within reach of Ukraine's border to the north, east and south, raising alarm in the West. Russia denies that it plans an invasion.

