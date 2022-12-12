Logo
Japan, Netherlands to join US in China chip curbs: Bloomberg News
Japan, Netherlands to join US in China chip curbs: Bloomberg News

FILE PHOTO: A White House press aide looks on as U.S. President Joe Biden, isolating following his COVID-19 diagnosis, appears virtually in a meeting with business and labor leaders about the Chips Act — relating to U.S. domestic chip and semiconductor manufacturing — in an auditorium on the White House campus in Washington, U.S., July 25, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

12 Dec 2022 11:52PM (Updated: 13 Dec 2022 12:09AM)
Japan and the Netherlands have agreed in principle to join the United States in tightening controls over the export of advanced chip-making machinery to China, Bloomberg News reported on Monday (Dec 12), citing people familiar with the matter.

In October, the Biden administration published a series of curbs aimed at stopping the export of chip-making technology and certain chips made through US equipment anywhere in the world to China.

Apart from some US gear suppliers, Japan's Tokyo Electron Ltd and Dutch lithography specialist ASML Holding NV were the two critical players needed to make the sanctions effective, making their governments' adoption of the curbs a key milestone, the report said.

The new curbs may be announced in the coming weeks, it added.

Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry as well as Netherlands' foreign affairs ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Source: Reuters

