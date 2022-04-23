Japan's new digital chief to resign over health issues: Report

TOKYO: The chief of Japan's Digital Agency, a new government body to upgrade creaking government infrastructure, will resign due to health issues, local media reported on Saturday (Apr 23).

Yoko Ishikura, an academic and management consultant who formerly worked at McKinsey & Company, was picked as chief digital officer at the new agency last September to fix the country's slow progress in digitalisation and overhaul the government's outdated bureaucracy.

When the agency was launched last year, it reported some users were having trouble connecting to its website, and she apologised after posting an image in breach of copyright rules.

The government plans to consider Ishikura's replacement in the private sector, Asahi Shimbun said.