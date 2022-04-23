Logo
Japan's new digital chief to resign over health issues: Report
Japan's Digital Transformation Minister Takuya Hirai, right, and newly appointed chief digital officer Yoko Ishikura pose for a photo during a ceremony to launch Digital Agency in Tokyo Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. Japan was looking to give its government services and record keeping a technological upgrade with Wednesday's launch of the agency, hoping to bring a much needed overhaul to antiquated systems that have had their shortfalls highlighted by the pandemic. The sign reads " Digital Agency." (Kyodo News via AP)

23 Apr 2022 12:00PM (Updated: 23 Apr 2022 12:42PM)
TOKYO: The chief of Japan's Digital Agency, a new government body to upgrade creaking government infrastructure, will resign due to health issues, local media reported on Saturday (Apr 23).

Yoko Ishikura, an academic and management consultant who formerly worked at McKinsey & Company, was picked as chief digital officer at the new agency last September to fix the country's slow progress in digitalisation and overhaul the government's outdated bureaucracy.

When the agency was launched last year, it reported some users were having trouble connecting to its website, and she apologised after posting an image in breach of copyright rules.

The government plans to consider Ishikura's replacement in the private sector, Asahi Shimbun said.

 

 

Source: Reuters/ta

