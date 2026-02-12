Japan not lowering guard against FX moves, top currency diplomat says

TOKYO, Feb 12 : Japan's top currency diplomat Atsushi Mimura said on Thursday Tokyo has not lowered its guard against foreign exchange movements, issuing a fresh warning against currency volatility even after the yen surged against the dollar.

"Our policy remains unchanged. We will continue to closely monitor markets with a high sense of urgency and maintain close communication with markets," Mimura told reporters. "We have not lowered our guard at all."

Mimura, vice finance minister for currency affairs, also said that Tokyo has been staying in close contact with the U.S. authorities.

The yen rallied on Wednesday as investors bet that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's landslide election victory puts her in a strong position to control fiscal policy going forward.

While robust U.S. January nonfarm payrolls briefly triggered sharp swings, the dollar traded stably around 153 yen on Thursday.