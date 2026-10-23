Japan is not yet officially out of deflation, economy minister says

TOKYO, Oct 23 : Japan has yet to see conditions met for the government to officially declare an end to deflation, Economy Minister Minoru Kiuchi said on Friday.

The government's decision on whether to declare an end to deflation will take into account various factors to ensure Japan will not revert to periods of persistent price falls, Kiuchi told a press conference.

Kiuchi made the remarks when asked by reporters about media reports the Bank of Japan may signal that underlying inflation has roughly hit its 2 per cent target at next week's policy meeting.