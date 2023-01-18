Japan Nov core machinery orders fall 8.3% m/m - govt

TOKYO : Japan's core machinery orders fell 8.3 per cent in November from the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday.

The decline was bigger than a 0.9 per cent dip expected by economists in a Reuters poll and marked the first decrease in two months after a 5.4 per cent gain in October.

On a year-on-year basis, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as a leading indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, slipped 3.7 per cent, versus a forecast 2.4 per cent increase, the Cabinet Office data found.

For the full table, go to the website of the Cabinet Office: