Japan Oct core machinery orders rise 5.4% m/m - govt

TOKYO : Japan's core machinery orders rose 5.4 per cent in October from the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday, better than a 2.6 per cent rise expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as a leading indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, grew 0.4 per cent, versus a forecast 2.6 per cent increase, the Cabinet Office data found.

For the full table, go to the website of the Cabinet Office: