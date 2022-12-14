Logo
Japan Oct core machinery orders rise 5.4% m/m - govt
FILE PHOTO: Workers repair a facility of a chemical factory at the Keihin Industrial Zone in Kawasaki, Japan September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

14 Dec 2022 08:01AM (Updated: 14 Dec 2022 08:01AM)
TOKYO : Japan's core machinery orders rose 5.4 per cent in October from the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday, better than a 2.6 per cent rise expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as a leading indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, grew 0.4 per cent, versus a forecast 2.6 per cent increase, the Cabinet Office data found.

For the full table, go to the website of the Cabinet Office:

Source: Reuters

