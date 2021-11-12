Japan October exports seen snapping double-digit growth as car shipments falter: Poll

TOKYO: Japan's exports growth likely slowed in October, snapping seven-months of double-digit expansion due to dwindling car shipments, a Reuters poll showed on Friday (Nov 12).

The data is expected to highlight risks the export-reliant economy faces as prolonged supply constraints, rising raw material prices and higher import costs from a weak yen squeeze corporate profits.

Trade data will likely show exports increased 9.9 per cent in October from a year earlier, gaining for the eighth straight month but slowing from a 13.0 per cent rise in September, according to analysts polled by Reuters.

"Conspicuous weakness in exports ... reflected a rapid decrease in car shipments due to production cuts, forced by semiconductors and other parts' shortage," said Kenta Maruyama, economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting, adding exports will recover by early 2022 when carmakers' production constraints ease.

Imports likely rose 31.9 per cent in October from a year earlier after gaining 38.6 per cent in the previous month, resulting in a trade deficit for the third straight month, the poll showed.

The finance ministry will announce the trade data at 8.50am local time on Nov 17.

Japan's core consumer prices likely rose 0.1 per cent in October from a year earlier, the poll showed, the same pace of increase from September.

It will mark a contrast to wholesale inflation, which hit a 40-year high of 8.0 per cent in October due to surging commodity prices, in a sign companies still struggle to pass on higher costs to consumers.

The consumer price data is due at 8.30am on Nov 19.

"Unlike in Europe and the United States, there's no gush of pent-up demand, and recovery pace of consumption remains modest" in Japan, Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute said.

The poll also showed core machinery orders, a leading indicator of capital spending, likely gained 1.8 per cent month-on-month in September, following a 2.4 per cent drop in August. The data is due at 8.50am on Nov 17.