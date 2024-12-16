Logo
Japan October machinery orders rise on strong manufacturing sector
Japan October machinery orders rise on strong manufacturing sector

FILE PHOTO: Workers repair a facility of a chemical factory at the Keihin Industrial Zone in Kawasaki, Japan September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

16 Dec 2024 08:14AM
TOKYO : Japan's core machinery orders rose 2.1 per cent in October from the previous month, government data showed on Monday.

That compared with a 1.2 per cent rise expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

On a year-on-year basis, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as a leading indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, grew 5.6 per cent, versus a forecast for a 0.7 per cent uptick, the Cabinet Office data showed.

By sector, core orders from manufacturers jumped 12.5 per cent month-on-month in October, while those from non-manufacturers slipped 1.2 per cent in the same month.

The Cabinet Office left its assessment of machinery orders for October unchanged, saying a recovery was pausing.

Source: Reuters

