Japan's Olympus to sell microscope unit to Bain for US$3 billion
A man sits near the Olympus Corp logo at company headquarters in Tokyo on Jun 19, 2012. (File photo: Reuters/Yuriko Nakao)

29 Aug 2022 02:18PM (Updated: 29 Aug 2022 02:50PM)
TOKYO: Olympus Corp said on Monday (Aug 29) it had agreed to sell its microscope unit to private equity firm Bain Capital for 427.6 billion yen (US$3.1 billion), in what would be the Japanese company's biggest divestment yet.

The sale of the unit, which also makes industrial endoscopes and x-ray analysers, comes as Olympus speeds the overhaul of its business portfolio, aiming to focus solely on medical technology.

Bain won over global private equity firms such as Carlyle Group and KKR & Co, people with direct knowledge have said.

In its overhaul, Olympus has invited activist investor ValueAct Capital on to its board, bought several overseas medical equipment firms and sold its digital camera business that had been a longtime money-loser.

Its shares have nearly tripled since it started to re-organise itself early in 2019.

Source: Reuters/st

