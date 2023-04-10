Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan eyes government AI adoption as OpenAI CEO mulls opening office
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan eyes government AI adoption as OpenAI CEO mulls opening office

Japan eyes government AI adoption as OpenAI CEO mulls opening office

Japan's new Chief of Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno announces new cabinet members at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan on Oct 4, 2021. (File Photo: Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon)

10 Apr 2023 11:18AM (Updated: 10 Apr 2023 11:31AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO: Japan will consider government adoption of artificial intelligence technology such as OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot if privacy and cybersecurity concerns are resolved, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday (Apr 10).

The remarks from Matsuno, the top government spokesperson, came shortly before Sam Altman, chief executive of OpenAI, met Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a visit to Japan, where Altman said his company is "looking at opening an office".

Asked about Italy's temporary ban on ChatGPT - developed by Microsoft-backed OpenAI - Matsuno told a news conference that Japan is aware of other countries' actions.

Japan will continue evaluating possibilities of introducing AI to reduce government workers' workload after assessing how to respond to concerns such as data breaches, Matsuno said.

Source: Reuters/at

Related Topics

ChatGPT OpenAI Japan

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.