Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan parliament approves record extra budget to secure post-pandemic growth
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan parliament approves record extra budget to secure post-pandemic growth

Japan parliament approves record extra budget to secure post-pandemic growth
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers a policy speech at the lower house of parliament in Tokyo, on Dec 6, 2021. (Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara)
20 Dec 2021 04:24PM (Updated: 20 Dec 2021 04:37PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO: Japan's parliament on Monday approved the first extra budget of the 2021 fiscal year, with a record spending of US$317 billion, to help the economy withstand the fallout of COVID-19, further straining the industrial world's heaviest debt burdens.

The 36 trillion yen (US$317 billion) budget earmarks funds for tackling COVID-19, including to secure vaccines and drugs, while it also features cash payouts for families with children and funds for the promotion of tourism.

It is the biggest supplementary budget the government has implemented ever. Japan's government issued three extra budgets in the last fiscal year.

The extra budget will be partly financed by some 22 trillion yen worth of additional government bonds to be issued in the current fiscal year.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said his first extra budget was aimed at restoring the COVID-hit economy and achieving a virtuous cycle of growth and wealth distribution, while fixing the country's public finances in the long run.

The budget is also targeted at promoting tourism, ensuring corporate funding, boosting growth in the green and digital transformation and strengthening semiconductor factories and supply chains.

The extra budget will also be a source of funding for the government's record 79 trillion yen economic package unveiled last month. The government says the package, which includes a record 55.7 trillion yen in spending, will boost gross domestic product by around 5.6per cent - an estimate private-sector economists say is too optimistic.

The extra budget will be followed by an annual budget for the next fiscal year, to be compiled later this week, securing 16-months' worth of spending.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Japan

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us