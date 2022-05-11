Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan passes economic security bill to guard sensitive technology
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan passes economic security bill to guard sensitive technology

Japan passes economic security bill to guard sensitive technology

FILE PHOTO: A view shows a parliamentary session at the Lower House of Parliament in Tokyo, Japan November 10, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

11 May 2022 12:01PM (Updated: 11 May 2022 12:01PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's parliament on Wednesday passed an economic security bill aimed at guarding technology and reinforcing critical supply chains, while also imposing tighter oversight of Japanese firms working in sensitive sectors or in critical infrastructure.

Measures in the legislation, which is primarily aimed at China, will be implemented over two years once it is enacted, according to the bill. It comes after United States imposed restriction on technology imports, such as semiconductors, amid growing tension Beijing.

The new law also arrives as the Russia's invasion of Ukraine - Moscow calls its actions "a special operation" - adds pressure on Japan to do more to protect supply chains and infrastructure from hacking and cyberattacks, and ensure that technology critical to national security is not stolen.

It will give Japan's government the power to order companies to notify it of software updates and vet some equipment procurement in 14 industries, including energy, water supply, information technology, finance and transportation.

The legislation also provides subsidies for companies to help them strengthen supply chains against disruption such as shortages of components shipped from overseas. It further establishes a system for government officials to make on-site inspections at firms.

The new security mechanism it sets out promises government money for research and development into key technologies deemed important for economic security.

It also establishes a system of secret patents kept in Japan to ensure technological breakthroughs are not used by other countries to development nuclear weapons or other military equipment.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us