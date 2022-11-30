Japanese budget carrier Peach cancels flights over aircraft delivery delays

Japan's Peach Aviation, a low-cost arm of ANA Holdings, said it had cancelled 92 domestic flights between Dec 27 and Jan 13 as supply chain issues delay the delivery of new aircraft.

Peach has an all-Airbus fleet of narrowbody planes.

The announcement on Peach's website dated Tuesday (Nov 29) came hours after Reuters reported Airbus was preparing the ground for further delays to planned delivery dates of some medium-haul planes in 2023, even as it races to meet 2022 targets in the face of supply chain and labour problems.

Airbus will have a clearer picture of 2022 deliveries by the end of November, but the supply chain environment "remains very complex", Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Faury said on Tuesday.