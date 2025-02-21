Logo
Business

Japan to court Tesla on Nissan investment: Report
FILE PHOTO: Tesla logo and Elon Musk silhouette are seen in this illustration taken, December 19, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

21 Feb 2025 01:24PM (Updated: 21 Feb 2025 02:12PM)
A high-level Japanese group, which includes a former prime minister, has drawn up plans for Elon Musk's Tesla to invest in Nissan following the collapse of its merger talks with Honda Motor, the Financial Times reported on Friday (Feb 21).

The proposal, led by former Tesla board member Hiro Mizuno, is being supported by ex-premier Yoshihide Suga and his former aide Hiroto Izumi, the report said, citing unnamed sources. 

The group is hopeful that Tesla will become a strategic investor since they believe it is keen to acquire Nissan’s plants in the United States, according to the report.

Shares in Nissan also surged 11 per cent on Friday after the report.

Last week, Nissan ended talks with Honda for a possible merger.

Tesla, Nissan and Suga's office did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Source: Agencies/rc

