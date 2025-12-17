Japan plans new taxes on EVs and plug-ins from 2028, Nikkei reports

Dec 17 : Japanese lawmakers were considering new taxes on electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, which are likely to take effect from May 2028, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The report said that the proposed levy would be added to the existing tonnage tax paid and would be in proportion to the weight of the electric or hybrid vehicles.

The revenue would be directed to road maintenance funds, which Nikkei said risk shrinking as Japan's vehicle fleet steadily shifts toward electric cars.