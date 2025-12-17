Logo
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China Indonesia Malaysia artificial intelligence Israel-Hamas war Trump podcasts Wellness
Logo

Business

Japan plans new taxes on EVs and plug-ins from 2028, Nikkei reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China Indonesia Malaysia artificial intelligence Israel-Hamas war Trump podcasts Wellness
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Japan plans new taxes on EVs and plug-ins from 2028, Nikkei reports

17 Dec 2025 06:46AM (Updated: 17 Dec 2025 06:59AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Dec 17 : Japanese lawmakers were considering new taxes on electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, which are likely to take effect from May 2028, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Wednesday. 

The report said that the proposed levy would be added to the existing tonnage tax paid and would be in proportion to the weight of the electric or hybrid vehicles.

The revenue would be directed to road maintenance funds, which Nikkei said risk shrinking as Japan's vehicle fleet steadily shifts toward electric cars.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement