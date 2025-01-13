Japan PM asks Biden to allay business community concern over status of Nippon steel-US Steel deal, Jiji says

TOKYO : Japan Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba asked U.S. President Joe Biden to allay concerns in the Japanese and U.S. business community over the status of Nippon Steel's planned acquisition of U.S. Steel, Jiji news agency said on Monday.

Jiji also said Ishiba, Biden and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. agreed in an online meeting to continue cooperating in maritime and economic security.

Biden blocked the U.S. Steel acquisition on national security grounds on Jan. 3.

Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel said on Saturday the Biden administration delayed until June an order for the Japanese company to abandon its $14.9 billion bid for U.S. Steel.