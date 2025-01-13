Logo
Business

Japan PM asks Biden to allay business community concern over status of Nippon steel-US Steel deal, Jiji says
Japan PM asks Biden to allay business community concern over status of Nippon steel-US Steel deal, Jiji says

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks during a press conference at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan, on December 24, 2024. YUICHI YAMAZAKI/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

13 Jan 2025 08:58AM
TOKYO : Japan Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba asked U.S. President Joe Biden to allay concerns in the Japanese and U.S. business community over the status of Nippon Steel's planned acquisition of U.S. Steel, Jiji news agency said on Monday.

Jiji also said Ishiba, Biden and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. agreed in an online meeting to continue cooperating in maritime and economic security.

Biden blocked the U.S. Steel acquisition on national security grounds on Jan. 3.

Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel said on Saturday the Biden administration delayed until June an order for the Japanese company to abandon its $14.9 billion bid for U.S. Steel.

Source: Reuters

