Japan PM: ex-PM Abe's Abenomics not enough to create sustainable economy
FILE PHOTO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan October 14, 2021. Eugene Hoshiko/Pool via REUTERS

18 Jan 2022 08:19PM (Updated: 18 Jan 2022 08:18PM)
TOKYO : Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday that steps taken under former premier Shinzo Abe's "Abenomics" policy of massive monetary and fiscal stimulus were not enough to create a sustainable and inclusive economy.

Under his "new capitalism" policy, Kishida aims to help create a virtuous cycle of economic growth and wealth distribution, he said during a speech at the World Economic Forum's virtual Davos Agenda conference.

Source: Reuters

