Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan PM Kishida expects BOJ to stick to 2% inflation goal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan PM Kishida expects BOJ to stick to 2% inflation goal

Japan PM Kishida expects BOJ to stick to 2% inflation goal

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers the keynote address at the opening dinner of the 19th Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, June 10, 2022. REUTERS/Caroline Chia

15 Jun 2022 06:18PM (Updated: 15 Jun 2022 06:58PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday (Jun 15) he expected the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to stick to a 2 per cent inflation target, when asked about a possibility the central bank may adjust its massive stimulus to stem the yen weakening.

"Monetary policies certainly affect currency (moves), but they also have a big impact on the business costs of small and medium-sized firms through interest rates," Kishida told a news conference.

While currencies are a big issue, the BOJ is deciding its monetary policies considering various effects, Kishida said.

"The monetary policy specifics are up to the BOJ to decide, the government expects it to keep efforts to maintain the sustainable, stable achievement of the price stability target."

Kishida did not break new ground with his remarks on monetary policy, which he said should be left to the central bank to decide.

The BOJ has repeatedly shrugged off any notion of targeting currencies with monetary policy, saying that achieving price stability is its sole objective.

Still, the recent sharp yen weakening has stoked worry about surging costs of living through more expensive imports, raising speculation that the central bank may take steps on the weak yen at its policy meeting that ends on Friday.

Kishida said the government would launch a taskforce to respond to price rises and boost wages.

"Current price hikes have had a large impact on Japanese people's lives and business activities. The government must take it seriously and carry out measures," he said.

Related:

Source: Reuters/ic

Related Topics

Japan

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us