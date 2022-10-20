Japan PM Kishida: risks from abroad to affect size of spending package

TOKYO : Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday the government will take into account heightening downside risks from overseas economies in deciding on the size of spending in an upcoming stimulus package.

"Japan's economy faces risks from overseas developments" with U.S., Chinese and European economic conditions reportedly worsening, Kishida told parliament.

"Overseas economic developments are likely to work against Japan's economy next year. We will take this into account in considering the size of the spending package," he said.