Japan PM Kishida says he hopes to compile stimulus package on Nov 19 -Kyodo

TOKYO : Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he wants to compile an economic stimulus package on Nov. 19 and an extra budget to fund the spending by the end of this month, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday.

Kishida made the remark at a meeting of ruling party executives, according to Kyodo.

Kishida's ruling Liberal Democratic Party is negotiating with its coalition partner Komeito details of the package, such as how much the government will spend on cash payouts to cushion the blow from the COVID-19 pandemic.

