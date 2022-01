TOKYO : Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday he will compile a five-year plan to promote start-ups in the country as part of efforts to revitalise economic growth.

In a news conference, Kishida also said he will not make any overseas visit before the start of Japan's parliament session this month to focus on steps to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)