Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan PM Kishida warns against sharp, one-sided yen falls
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan PM Kishida warns against sharp, one-sided yen falls

Japan PM Kishida warns against sharp, one-sided yen falls

Coins and banknotes of Japanese yen are seen in this illustration picture taken June 16, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

07 Oct 2022 10:51AM (Updated: 07 Oct 2022 11:05AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO -Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday recent sharp, one-sided yen declines were undesirable, repeating the government's warning to investors against pushing down the currency too much.

"The weak yen has various positive and negative effects on the economy. But sharp, one-sided yen declines, such as those seen recently, are undesirable," Kishida told parliament.

Japan's dollar-selling, yen-buying intervention conducted last month reflected the government's view that it cannot turn a blind eye to "repeated, excessive volatility" driven by speculative trading, he said.

The comments came after the yen touched 145.04 per dollar on Friday, close to its 24-year low of 145.90 hit last month which prompted Japanese authorities to intervene.

The yen has weakened against the dollar as investors focused on the widening policy diverence between the Bank of Japan, which has pledged to keep interest rates ultra-low, and the U.S. Federal Reserve, which has hiked interest rates aggressively to combat soaring inflation.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.