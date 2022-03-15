Logo
Japan PM says he agreed to work with UAE for oil market stability
Business

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan March 3, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool

15 Mar 2022 07:16PM (Updated: 15 Mar 2022 07:16PM)
TOKYO : Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday he had agreed with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to work together to help stabilise the international crude oil market.

"I talked with UAE (United Arab Emirates) Crown Prince Mohammed over the phone ... and agreed to cooperate to bring about stability in the international crude oil market," Kishida told reporters.

Kishida declined to comment when asked if he had urged the crown prince to boost oil production.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka, Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Source: Reuters

