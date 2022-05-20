Logo
Japan PM says important to keep close ties with overseas FX authorities - Nikkei interview
Business

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends a news conference in Tokyo, Japan April 26, 2022. David Mareuil/Pool via REUTERS

20 May 2022 05:35PM (Updated: 20 May 2022 05:35PM)
TOKYO : Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said it was important for Japan to maintain close ties with overseas currency authorities, in an exclusive interview with Nikkei newspaper published on Friday.

"Rapid (exchange rate) moves are undesirable for anyone," Kishida told Nikkei, adding the recent surge in raw material prices coupled with a weak yen have affected Japanese households and businesses.

"It's important to keep close communications with currency authorities in other countries" to stabilise currency moves, Kishida told the paper when asked about yen's decline to 20-year-lows.

Source: Reuters

